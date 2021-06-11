Two Guests Onboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19 - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Two guests onboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Celebrity Millennium tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the end of the trip, the company said in a press release.

"Today, two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end-of-cruise testing," the company said on Thursday. "The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team."

The company said it is conducting contact tracing and expediting testing for all individuals who were in close contact with the infected guests.

All the staff and guests aboard the Celebrity Millennium ship are fully vaccinated, the company said. All guests were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the ship set sail from Sint Maarten on Saturday.

The company has health and safety measures in place on the ship that exceed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release added.

Last year, numerous cruise ship lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Lines, suspended operations after they suffered massive COVID-19 outbreaks aboard their cruise ships at the start of the pandemic.