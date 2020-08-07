(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Two gunmen have been killed and one more detained during the counter-terror operation in some parts of the city of Nazran and the village of Sagopshi in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said on Friday.

The houses with gunmen have been encircled, and security officers told them to surrender.

"In response, the criminals have opened fire at security officers. During the short shooting, two criminals have been neutralized and one more detained," the NAC said in a statement.

No security officers or civilians have been injured during the counter-terror operation.

The officers found weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device at the sites.