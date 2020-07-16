UrduPoint.com
Two Helicopter Pilots Killed In Crash During Military Exercise In Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:27 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Two pilots have been killed in the OH-58D helicopter crash during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Taiwan, the Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday.

The incident took place at 3:30 p.

m. local time (07:30 GMT) at the Hsinchu airbase.

Despite the pilots having been immediately hospitalized, the doctors failed to save them.

The causes of the crash remain unidentified, and an investigation is underway.

