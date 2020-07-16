Two Helicopter Pilots Killed in Crash During Military Exercise in Taiwan - Reports

Two pilots have been killed in the OH-58D helicopter crash during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Taiwan, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday

The incident took place at 3:30 p.

m. local time (07:30 GMT) at the Hsinchu airbase.

Despite the pilots having been immediately hospitalized, the doctors failed to save them.

The causes of the crash remain unidentified, and an investigation is underway.