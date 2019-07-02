UrduPoint.com
Two Heroes Of Russia Among Deep-Sea Submersible Fire Incident Casualties - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Two Heroes of Russia Among Deep-Sea Submersible Fire Incident Casualties - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) There are seven high-ranking naval officers and two Heroes of Russia among those who died in a fire incident on board a research deep-sea submersible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that a fire broke out on Monday on a research deep-sea submersible designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy. Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas.

"Of the 14 dead, seven are captains first rank, two are Heroes of Russia. This is a great loss," Putin said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin ordered Shoigu to travel to the Severomorsk naval base, where the submersible is docked after the fire, and personally hear reports on the causes of the deadly incident.

