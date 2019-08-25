Two Hezbollah Members Dead in Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Two militants from radical Islamist Hezbollah movement were killed in the recent Israeli airstrike that targeted facilities near Damascus, a source in the movement told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced that it had committed airstrikes at facilities belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and Shiite militants in the village of Aqraba, near the Syrian capital, to prevent an alleged Iranian drone attack on Israel.

"Two members of Hezbollah died as a result of the Israeli air raid near Damascus," the source said.

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter's support of movements like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Palestine to the former's chagrin. The Jewish state has been actively working to undermine Tehran's position in the region, which includes by bombing Iran-linked facilities in Syria and Iraq.