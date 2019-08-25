UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Hezbollah Members Dead In Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:40 PM

Two Hezbollah Members Dead in Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Two militants from radical Islamist Hezbollah movement were killed in the recent Israeli airstrike that targeted facilities near Damascus, a source in the movement told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced that it had committed airstrikes at facilities belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and Shiite militants in the village of Aqraba, near the Syrian capital, to prevent an alleged Iranian drone attack on Israel.

"Two members of Hezbollah died as a result of the Israeli air raid near Damascus," the source said.

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter's support of movements like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Palestine to the former's chagrin. The Jewish state has been actively working to undermine Tehran's position in the region, which includes by bombing Iran-linked facilities in Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Militants Syria Israel Palestine Iran Iraq Damascus Died Tehran Lebanon Sunday Jew From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

30 minutes ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

6 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.