Two High-Ranking Taliban Military Leaders Killed In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Two High-Ranking Taliban Military Leaders Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Two high-ranking Taliban commanders have been killed in a drone strike by government forces in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, hundreds of Taliban militants attacked the government troops in Kandahar's Maiwand district in the morning.

The intense fighting is still underway.

The government forces conducted a drone strike between the Maiwand and Zhari districts, killing Taliban commander Muhammad Rahim and the leader of suicide attackers in the southern zone, Ahmad Sahib.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently taking place in Qatar's capital of Doha.

More Stories From World

