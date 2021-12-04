UrduPoint.com

Two Hippos At Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:46 PM

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in the north of Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Two hippos at the Antwerp zoo in the north of Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo said.

"The national veterinary laboratory of Sciensano (national public health institute of Belgium) just confirmed the laboratory test results: two hippos Imani and Hermien contracted COVID-19," Zoo Antwerpen said in a statement on Friday said.

Both hippos have a mild form of the disease with only runny noses as symptoms. The animals are in isolation and security measures by zoo keepers were further tightened to prevent spreading.

The hippos are undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and their condition is being monitored.

It is yet unknown how the hippos were infected with the virus given the strict sanitary measures taken by the zoo.

Last year, the zoo partnered with the University of Antwerp and tested all mammals for the disease and found no positive cases.

This is not the first time that an animal at a zoo was infected with the virus. On November 14, three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in the US state of Nebraska died from complications related to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Snow Died Lincoln Antwerpen Belgium November All From

Recent Stories

Two killed as truck overturns

Two killed as truck overturns

1 minute ago
 Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab ..

Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab

1 minute ago
 Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two ..

Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two decades

1 minute ago
 Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

1 minute ago
 In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

27 minutes ago
 WHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place ..

WHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.