Two Humanitarian Routes In Syria Come Under Fire From Militants - State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Two humanitarian corridors in Syria have been blocked after militant groups shelled the routes for the safe crossing of civilians, the Syrian state-run news agency, SANA, reported on Tuesday.
According to the media outlet, militants attacked humanitarian corridors in the Saraqib region of Idlib province and Al-Bab city in northeastern Aleppo.
The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas. Idlib, in particular, is the last stronghold of militants in the country, as parts of the province are controlled by Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist organization (banned in Russia).