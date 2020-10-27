UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Hurt As Greek Warship Collides With Freighter

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Two hurt as Greek warship collides with freighter

Two crew members of a Greek minesweeper were slightly hurt Tuesday after it collided with a Portuguese container ship off Piraeus, the port next to Athens, the navy said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Two crew members of a Greek minesweeper were slightly hurt Tuesday after it collided with a Portuguese container ship off Piraeus, the port next to Athens, the navy said.

The 27 sailors on board the naval vessel Kallisto were rescued by coastguard patrol boats.

Both injured crew were taken to the navy hospital in Athens for treatment.

The minesweeper was taking on water after suffering serious damage to the stern and was towed back to the naval base on the nearby island of Salamina, the merchant navy ministry said.

Three coastguard patrol boats, two anti-pollution vessels, a ship, a navy helicopter and four tugs were involved in the rescue operation after the collision around 0530 GMT, the ministry added.

ERT public television reported tha the minesweeper was "almost sliced in half" and that it took "almost three hours" to tow it back to base on Salamina island outside Piraeus.

"It's a miracle that nobody died," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told news site Newsit. "You wonder how the cargo ship struck and almost mounted the warship."Sea pollution originating from the incident is "under control", Merchant navy ministry spokesman Nikolaos Kokkalas told news agency Ana.

Related Topics

Injured Water Died Athens SITE TV From Government

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

16 minutes ago

Pfizer reports lower earnings as Covid-19 hits rev ..

51 seconds ago

Green Growth Should Become Driver of COVID-19 Econ ..

53 seconds ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

46 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Court extends judicial rema ..

54 seconds ago

'Road Safety Council of Pakistan' launched

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.