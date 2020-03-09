Two Hurt In Kabul As Rockets Hit Rival Inauguration Ceremonies - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:24 PM
Two rockets were fired on Monday at competing inauguration ceremonies of the elected Afghan president and his rival in Kabul, hurting two people, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik
"Two rockets hit on the outskirts of Zarangar Park and Serena Hotel and two people got injured," the source said.
One rocket hit near the presidential palace as Ashraf Ghani was speaking. He has been declared the winner of September's election, prompting ire from his main opponent, outgoing Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who held a simultaneous swearing-in.