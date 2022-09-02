Two IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP Permanently - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Two experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will remain at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on a permanent basis, and Russia welcomes this, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Two people will remain at ZNPP on a permanent basis. We welcome this, since the international presence is called upon to dispel the numerous speculations regarding the state of affairs at the ZNPP," Ulyanov said.