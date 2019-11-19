Two Impeachment Witnesses Call July 25 Trump-Zelenskyy Call 'Unusual, Improper'

Two witnesses said during the public impeachment hearing in Congress on Tuesday that the July 25 telephone call US President Donald Trump conducted with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not usual and proper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Two witnesses said during the public impeachment hearing in Congress on Tuesday that the July 25 telephone call US President Donald Trump conducted with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not usual and proper.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, principal adviser on Ukraine at the National Security Council (NSC) and Jennifer Williams, Special Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, testified on Tuesday that they personally heard the Trump-Zelenskyy conversation.

"What I heard was improper... It is improper for the President of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a US citizen and political opponent," Vindman said.

Williams said she found the phone call "unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter."

Vindman said he reported his concerns to NSC counsel John Eisenberg, while Williams said she routinely mentioned the call in the Vice President's daily briefing book without discussing it with Pence or any of her colleagues.

In September, Democrats in the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint that Trump may have abused the power of office.

The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released right away the transcript of the telephone call and said that unlike the Bidens there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.