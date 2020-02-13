UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Indian Crew Members On Diamond Princess Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

Two Indian Crew Members on Diamond Princess Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus - Embassy

Two Indian nationals, crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Japan's Yokohama, have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Two Indian nationals, crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Japan's Yokohama, have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the embassy said that 132 crew members and 6 passengers out of 3,711 people aboard are Indian nationals.

"As of 13 February 2020, altogether 218 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 2 (two) Indian crew members. All 218 have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment - including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that it reached out to its compatriots on board of the ship via emails and telephone.

It also contacted the ship management company, Princess Cruises, and the employer of the six Indian passengers to accelerate their return to their homeland.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner has been under quarantine near the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3, after a man who got off the boat in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

The current death toll from the virus, dubbed COVID-19, exceeds 1,350 with some 60,000 people being infected worldwide. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Related Topics

India China Company Wuhan Hong Kong Man Yokohama Tokyo Japan February December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

1 hour ago

Turkey Ready to Attack Radicals Violating Truce in ..

2 minutes ago

China Lowers Firewall for Students Stranded Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Fines cause turbulence for Airbus results

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.