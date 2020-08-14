UrduPoint.com
Two Indian Police Officers Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Two Indian Police Officers Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Two Indian police officers were killed and another was injured in a terrorist attack in the outskirts of Srinagar city in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, police said on Friday.

"Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off," the police said on Twitter.

In response to the shooting, security forces and police have stepped up patrols and deployed troops across Srinagar.

This is the second attack on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this week. On Wednesday, one serviceman was injured near Srinagar in a similar shooting incident.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further in early August 2019, when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put the territory under a curfew.

