WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Two crew members are missing and another two were hospitalized after a CH-147F Chinook helicopter crashed near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, Canada's National Defense said.

"The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently involved in a search for two missing members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron following the crash of a CH-147F Chinook in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario during a training flight in the early morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

National Defense added that two other crew members were taken to a hospital in Pembroke.

About 50 CAF members are involved in the search operations on shore and on water, according to the statement.