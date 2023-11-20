Open Menu

Two Injured After 5.8-magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Aomori Prefecture

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Two injured after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Japan's Aomori prefecture

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Two were injured after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Aomori prefecture in Japan on Monday, local authorities reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 6:01 a.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, registering a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in several parts of the prefecture.

The temblor's epicenter was located off the eastern Chiba prefecture at a latitude of 41.2 degrees north and a longitude of 142.3 degrees east, with no threat of a tsunami reported, according to the JMA.

The local fire department said that two teenage boys suffered injuries from broken glass during evacuation.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently shut down, and the nuclear waste treatment facility in Aomori prefecture, according to local media reports.

