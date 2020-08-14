Two Injured After Train Carriages Crash Into Car Near Czech Capital

Two people were lightly injured near the Czech capital on Friday after several train carriages collided with a car at a rail crossing, an ambulance service spokesman said

"Paramedics were alerted to an incident in the village of Mstenice near Prague, which resulted in an injury to a driver whose car was hit by loose carriages," Petr Mach told reporters.

Eight carriages reportedly came loose from a train and smashed into a car before overturning and crashing the switchman's booth. The car driver was hospitalized and another person was treated at the scene, Mach said.

The central European country saw two deadly train collisions last month, which killed three people and injured dozens. The transport minister reportedly ordered a railway safety commission to be created to improve the infrastructure.