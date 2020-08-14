UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured After Train Carriages Crash Into Car Near Czech Capital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:57 PM

Two Injured After Train Carriages Crash Into Car Near Czech Capital

Two people were lightly injured near the Czech capital on Friday after several train carriages collided with a car at a rail crossing, an ambulance service spokesman said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Two people were lightly injured near the Czech capital on Friday after several train carriages collided with a car at a rail crossing, an ambulance service spokesman said.

"Paramedics were alerted to an incident in the village of Mstenice near Prague, which resulted in an injury to a driver whose car was hit by loose carriages," Petr Mach told reporters.

Eight carriages reportedly came loose from a train and smashed into a car before overturning and crashing the switchman's booth. The car driver was hospitalized and another person was treated at the scene, Mach said.

The central European country saw two deadly train collisions last month, which killed three people and injured dozens. The transport minister reportedly ordered a railway safety commission to be created to improve the infrastructure.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Car Prague From

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Pompeo, IAEA Chief Discuss Need to Access Iran's N ..

1 second ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.