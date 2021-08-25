UrduPoint.com

Two Injured As Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On San Diego County Freeway - Reports

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on an interstate freeway near the city of Del Mar in the US' San Diego county, striking several vehicles and injuring two people, media reported

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the single-engine Piper PA-32 landed on the freeway due to technical issues, the Times of San Diego news website reported, citing the California Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

While the aircraft's pilot and passenger were not hurt, two people in the damaged cars were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries, including cuts from shattered glass, the news outlet said, adding that the landing caused a traffic jam.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident, which reportedly marks the fourth case of an emergency landing on the country's freeways over the past three years.

