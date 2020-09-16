UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Southwestern Syria - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:39 PM

Two Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Southwestern Syria - State Media

Two people were injured, one of them seriously, as a result of a car bomb explosion in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa on Wednesday, according to the state-run SANA news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Two people were injured, one of them seriously, as a result of a car bomb explosion in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa on Wednesday, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

An explosive device was planted by militants in a car parked in the city's neighborhood of Al Matar, the news outlet said, adding that the blast left two people injured and caused material damage to the site.

According to SANA, those injured were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

