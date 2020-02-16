Two Injured in Knife Attack in Moscow Church - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Two people were injured in a knife attack on Sunday in the Moscow church of St. Nicholas, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

"Police officers apprehended in hot pursuit a 26-year-old resident of the Lipetsk region, who entered the church building on Bakuninskaya Street on the morning of February 16 and stabbed two citizens with a knife.

The victims were sent to medical facilities to provide assistance," Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told reporters.

The church's rector told Russian channel Ren tv that both of the injured were clergymen who attempted to apprehend the attacker in the church.