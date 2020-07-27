UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Military Chopper's Emergency Landing In Southern Afghanistan - Local Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Two Injured in Military Chopper's Emergency Landing in Southern Afghanistan - Local Gov't

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Two Afghan soldiers were injured in an emergency landing of a Black Hawk helicopter in southern Helmand province on Monday, Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the incident to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, local residents in Helmand's Kajaki district told Sputnik that "the helicopter crashed and caught fire at around 08:30 [05:00]."

Zwak said that another military helicopter rescued pilots following the emergency landing.

According to a security source cited by Afghanistan's TOLOnews, the helicopter was carrying wounded soldiers and was attacked by insurgents.

