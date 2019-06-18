UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Shooting At Toronto's NBA Victory Rally Attended By Prime Minister Trudeau

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:40 AM

Two Injured in Shooting at Toronto's NBA Victory Rally Attended by Prime Minister Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Two people have been injured in a shooting at Toronto on Monday during a mass celebration of the Toronto Raptors basketball team's victory in the NBA championship, an event attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The two victims did not sustain life-threatening injuries and two people have been taken in custody following the shooting at Toronto's Nathan Phillip's Square, according to Toronto Police Operations Center.

The shooting occurred during the victory parade in which some two million people came to Nathan Phillip's Square to honor the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA championship.

Trudeau and the team players remained on the stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted, according to local media.

The police said it is investigating the incident.

