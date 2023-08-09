Open Menu

Two Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tokyo Store - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Two Injured in Stabbing Attack in Tokyo Store - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) An unknown man armed with a knife has attacked two employees of a convenience store in Tokyo, inflicting on them serious stab wounds, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The man, about 66-68 inches tall, wearing black pants, a blue sweater and red gloves broke into the convenience store dubbed Daily Yamazaki near the Nishiaraidaishi-nishi train station around 02:30 local time on Wednesday (17:30 GMT on Tuesday), Kyodo reported, citing the police.

The attacker stabbed a female employee aged about 40 in the back, and then attacked a male employee about 60 years old, injuring him in the arm, the report said. Both victims were hospitalized, with their injuries assessed as serious.

The perpetrator did not demand money, and after the attack he fled the scene on a bicycle, the news outlet reported, adding that the police were searching for the offender.

Related Topics

Attack Police Man Tokyo Male Money Allied Rental Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

8 minutes ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

44 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

12 hours ago
UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World