Two Injured in Stabbing Attack in Tokyo Store - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) An unknown man armed with a knife has attacked two employees of a convenience store in Tokyo, inflicting on them serious stab wounds, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The man, about 66-68 inches tall, wearing black pants, a blue sweater and red gloves broke into the convenience store dubbed Daily Yamazaki near the Nishiaraidaishi-nishi train station around 02:30 local time on Wednesday (17:30 GMT on Tuesday), Kyodo reported, citing the police.

The attacker stabbed a female employee aged about 40 in the back, and then attacked a male employee about 60 years old, injuring him in the arm, the report said. Both victims were hospitalized, with their injuries assessed as serious.

The perpetrator did not demand money, and after the attack he fled the scene on a bicycle, the news outlet reported, adding that the police were searching for the offender.