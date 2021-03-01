Two injured in Tokyo residential fire

A fire at a residential area in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Monday morning left two people injured and a number of houses damaged

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A fire at a residential area in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Monday morning left two people injured and a number of houses damaged.

Firefighters received an emergency call at around 5:00 a.m. local time reporting a fire at an unoccupied house located in Ojima area of Koto Ward.

About five hours later the blaze was said to have been subdued.

According to the police, two people suffered minor injuries in the fire. A woman in 90s was taken to hospital after reporting difficulty in breathing, while a women in 60s suffered minor head injuries when escaping from her house.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.