Two Instructors, 2 Pilots Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Kemerovo Region - Physician

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Two Instructors, 2 Pilots Killed in Plane Crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region - Physician

ZHURAVLEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Two parachute jump instructors and two pilots have been killed in a plane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region, a doctor at the Kemerovo Regional Center for Disaster Medicine, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The four people killed are two instructors and two pilots," Evgeny Chernov said.

The physician added that there were a total of 19 people onboard ” 17 passengers and two crew members.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that seven people had died and another 13 were injured after a plane crash-landed in the region's Zhuravlevo area.

The West Siberian transport prosecutor's office told Sputnik that the cause of the incident was engine failure.

