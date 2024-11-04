Two Iran Guards Killed In Aircraft Crash During Combat: State Media
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in an aircraft crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast, state media reported on Monday
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in an aircraft crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast, state media reported on Monday.
The "ultra-light gyroplane" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "had an accident while conducting combat operations" in a border area, IRNA news agency said.
It said the crash happened in Sirkan, a city in Sistan-Baluchistan province, and identified the dead as General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineveh Brigade of Golestan province, and Hamed Jandaghi, a pilot of the IRGC ground forces.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
FESCO issues shutdown program
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case
More Stories From World
-
Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train2 minutes ago
-
Final US campaign blitz for Harris and Trump2 minutes ago
-
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption2 hours ago
-
Germany's Baerbock vows 'rock-solid' Ukraine support as Russia advances5 hours ago
-
Spain dreads more flood deaths as more rain expected5 hours ago
-
Myanmar's beloved Asian elephant Momo celebrates 71st birthday at Yangon Zoo6 hours ago
-
Turkey sacks 3 mayors in Kurdish majority southeast6 hours ago
-
Shenzhou-18 mission returns samples for extraterrestrial habitation research6 hours ago
-
Japan launches H3 rocket with defense communication satellite6 hours ago
-
Shenzhou-18 astronauts arrive in Beijing6 hours ago
-
Turkey sacks 3 mayors in Kurdish majority southeast6 hours ago
-
HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates the President of Dominica on Independence Day6 hours ago