Two Iran Guards killed in aircraft crash during combat: state media

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in an aircraft crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast, state media reported on Monday.

The "ultra-light gyroplane" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "had an accident while conducting combat operations" in a border area, IRNA news agency said.

It said the crash happened in Sirkan, a city in Sistan-Baluchistan province, and identified the dead as General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineveh Brigade of Golestan province, and Hamed Jandaghi, a pilot of the IRGC ground forces.