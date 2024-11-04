Two Iran Guards Killed In Helicopter Crash During Combat: State Media
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in a helicopter crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's restive southeast, state media reported on Monday.
The "ultra-light gyroplane" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "had an accident while conducting combat operations" in a border area, IRNA news agency said.
It said the crash happened in Sirkan, a city in Sistan-Baluchistan province, and identified the dead as General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineveh Brigade of Golestan province, and Hamed Jandaghi, a pilot of the IRGC ground forces.
Iran's armed forces have been mounting an operation in the region since October 26, when 10 police officers were killed in an attack claimed by militants.
They have killed several militants and arrested others during the operation, according to Iranian media outlets.
