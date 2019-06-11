UrduPoint.com
Two Iranian Coast Guard Officers Killed In Gunfight With Smugglers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:39 PM

Two officers of the coast guard of the Iranian Border Police were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with smugglers in the country's southern province of Hormozgan, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Two officers of the coast guard of the Iranian Border Police were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with smugglers in the country's southern province of Hormozgan, local media reported.

The incident took place in the Minab region, where police tried to prevent large amounts of illicit drugs, fuel, livestock and other goods from being smuggled, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing Commander of Iranian Border Police Brig.

Gen. Qasem Rezaei.

The smugglers are said to have ignored the police's warning and opened fire at the officers.

Smuggling has crippled Iranian security and is an issue that has been highlighted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on numerous occasions. He, in particular, has called on law enforcement to boost its capabilities and take tougher measures against smugglers.

