Two Iranian Northern Ports Receive 60% More Trade Vessels In 4 Months To Late July YOY
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Sari, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Iranian ports of Nowshahr and Fereydoonkenar, in the northern province of Mazandaran, have received 60% more trade ships during the four months leading to late July than the corresponding period last year, a provincial official has said.
Saeed Kia Kajouri, director of Mazandaran department of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, told reporters on Sunday that some 229 vessels docked in the two ports in the mentioned period, marking a 60% year-on-year increase.
Mazandaran hosts three main ports of Amirabad, Nowshahr and Fereydoonkenar.
The official provided no data about the performance of Amirabad Port which is the largest port in the province.
