Two Iraqi Border Guard Officers Killed in Turkish Drone Strike - Security Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) At least two Iraqi border guard officers have been killed by a Turkish drone strike in the country's northern province of Erbil, the security forces said on Tuesday.

"Turkey's blatant aggression via a drone strike against a border guard military vehicle in the Sidekan area has caused deaths of the commander of the first region's second border guard brigade, the commander of the second brigade's third regiment, and the driver," the security forces said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Al-Sumaria tv channel reported five dead Iraqi servicemen, as well as ten members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants. Since many PKK bases are located in northern Iraq, Ankara regularly conducts land and air operations in the region.