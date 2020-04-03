Two Iraqi Military Killed in Explosion in Northern Nineveh Province - Army

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Two Iraqi soldiers have been killed, and three others were injured in an explosion in the country's northern province of Nineveh, the army's press office said on Friday.

"The explosive device killed two military and injured three others from the 51st brigade, 14th Division, when it detonated on the road in the Makhmur district," the press office said.

Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasul told Sputnik on April 1 that the withdrawal of US forces from the military bases in Iraq would not affect the country's security.

On Sunday, the coalition forces led by the United States officially transferred the K1 Air Base in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk to the Iraqi Armed Forces. Afterward, the coalition's headquarters in the Nineveh province near the Syrian border was also transferred to Iraq's army.

