Two Iraqi Officers Killed in IS Ambush West of Baghdad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Two Iraqi officers were killed and two more servicemen were wounded after being ambushed by Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) militants on Tuesday evening in Anbar province, Al Sumaria television station reported, citing the army command.

According to the station, the commander of the 29th brigade of the 7th infantry division of the Iraqi army and the officer accompanying him were killed in the terrorist attack. The military, according to the tv channel, were combing a desert area near the city of Hit, in which terrorists were previously seen.

On Tuesday, IS militants attacked a group of Iraqi troops on the border with Saudi Arabia, killing one and injuring four border guards.