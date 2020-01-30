UrduPoint.com
Two Iraqi Servicemen Killed By IS Terrorists In Country's North - Security Services

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Two Iraqi servicemen were killed by an attack of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Iraqi security services said.

"Two servicemen of the fourth company of the first battalion of the 45th brigade died after members of the IS terrorist group attacked the company's outpost on the Baghdad-Daquq roadway," the services said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

