UrduPoint.com

Two Iraqi Soldiers Injured In Attack At Polling Station In Country's East - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two Iraqi Soldiers Injured in Attack at Polling Station in Country's East - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, early parliamentary elections ” the first since 2003 ” kicked off in the middle Eastern country.

According to Supreme Security Committee for Elections' order, all air and land borders are closed for the election day.

"Unknown armed people opened fire with small arms at a polling station in ... Diyala province. As a result of the attack, two soldiers were injured," the source said.

The attackers fled the scene the source said, adding that the armed forces are looking for them.

The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Fire Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

59 seconds ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.