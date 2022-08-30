(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Two soldiers of the Iraqi army were killed in clashes taking place these minutes in the "green zone" of Baghdad, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

According to the channel, fierce battles are currently taking place in Baghdad and Basra between the Saraya al-Salam (Peace Forces) brigade subordinate to the influential Shiite figure Muqtada al-Sadr and the formations of the Shiite militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

The parties use mortars and heavy machine guns.

Units of the Iraqi army were sent to Baghdad to reinforce the security forces.