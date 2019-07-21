UrduPoint.com
Two IRGC Servicemen Killed In Militants' Attack In Southeastern Iran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Two IRGC Servicemen Killed in Militants' Attack in Southeastern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) servicemen were killed in an attack by militants in southeastern Iran, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place near the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, close to the border with Pakistan, according to the Mehr news agency.

No further details have been provided so far.

