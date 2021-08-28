UrduPoint.com

Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured In US Airstrike In Afghanistan - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured in US Airstrike in Afghanistan - Pentagon

US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Saturday that two leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were killed and another one was injured in a US airstrike in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Saturday that two leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were killed and another one was injured in a US airstrike in Afghanistan.

Taylor told reporters that there were no casualties among the civilians.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby added that the US was monitoring threats to troops in Afghanistan in real-time.

Washington still intends to complete the military evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, according to the Pentagon.

