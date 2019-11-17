UrduPoint.com
Two IS Members Arrested, Weapons Seized In Eastern Afghanistan - Security Forces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Two key members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been arrested by the Afghan special forces during an operation in the country's east, with scores of weapons seized as a result, the Afghan National Directorate of Security said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during the raids in the late hours of Saturday in the Qarghayi district of Laghman province.

The special forces seized from those arrested various weapons, radio equipment, hand grenades, a handgun and 3,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.

Two other people were detained in connection with aiding terrorist groups.

Afghan security forces have recently intensified the fight against IS, regularly reporting about militants and their family members surrendering as a result of counterterrorism operations. Last week, acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi announced that the IS group had been defeated in the country, pledging that remaining small cells would be eliminated.

