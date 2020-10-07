Two IS Militants to Appear in US Court for Killing 4 Americans in Syria - Justice Dept.

US Department of Justice said announced on Wednesday the beginning of court proceedings against two former British citizens on charges of torturing and beheading four Americans along with other individuals taken hostage by the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US Department of Justice said announced on Wednesday the beginning of court proceedings against two former British citizens on charges of torturing and beheading four Americans along with other individuals taken hostage by the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria.

Alexanda Kotey, 36, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 32 - called "the Beatles" - are expected to make initial appearance in a US Federal court in the state of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

"These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS [Islamic State]. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans," US Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

The suspects face eight counts of criminal indictment, each entailing a maximum penalty of life in prison. US prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty as a precondition for cooperation with their colleagues in the United Kingdom.

The indictment alleges that Kotey, Elsheikh, their deceased accomplice Mohamed Emwazi and another British citizen currently incarcerated in Turkey became Islamic State fighters and from 2012 to 2015 participated in the abduction of American and other� hostages in Syria.

"The men also allegedly engaged in a prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against the hostages, including against American citizens James Wright Foley, Kayla Jean Mueller, Steven Joel Sotloff and Peter Edward Kassig," the Justice Department said.

In 2014, they released videos depicting Emwazi beheading Foley, Sotloff, and British citizens David Haines and Alan Henning.

The Islamic State also issued video in November of 2014 depicting the decapitated head of Kassig and issued images in January of 2015 of two dead Japanese citizens.

The Syrian Democratic Forces captured Kotey and Elsheikh in January of 2018 as they attempted to escape to Turkey. Emwazi was killed in a US airstrike conducted in November of 2015 in Syria.