Two IS Regional Leaders Killed in SDF, Coalition Raid in Syria - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Two leaders of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group have been eliminated during a joint operation by the US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve announced in a press release on Friday.

"On May 17, the Syrian Democratic Forces, partnered with the Coalition, raided an ISIS position in Deir Ezzor Province, Syria," the release said. "Two ISIS leaders, Ahmad 'Isa Ismail al-Zawi and Ahmad 'Abd Muhammad Hasan al-Jughayfi, were killed during this operation."