UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two IS Regional Leaders Killed In SDF, Coalition Raid In Syria - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Two IS Regional Leaders Killed in SDF, Coalition Raid in Syria - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Two leaders of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group have been eliminated during a joint operation by the US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve announced in a press release on Friday.

"On May 17, the Syrian Democratic Forces, partnered with the Coalition, raided an ISIS position in Deir Ezzor Province, Syria," the release said. "Two ISIS leaders, Ahmad 'Isa Ismail al-Zawi and Ahmad 'Abd Muhammad Hasan al-Jughayfi, were killed during this operation."

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS May

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

55 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

56 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.