Two IS Supporters Neutralized In Russia's Dagestan - Anti-Terrorism Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Two supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who were planning an attack on law enforcement staff, were neutralized in Dagestan, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said on Sunday.

"Residents of Makhachkala were supporters of the Islamic State international terrorist group, outlawed in Russia. Acting at the orders from its leaders, they acquired firearms, a car and were planning to carry out an attack on law enforcement employees," the committee's press service said.

According to the press service, the IS supporters were neutralized in a shootout. A rifle and a pistol were found at the site.

No one was injured during the shootout, the press service said.       

