Two IS Supporters Sentenced To 11 Years For Attempted Terror Attack On Russia's Sakhalin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Two adherents of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who were arrested in 2017 for planning a terrorist attack, have been sentenced to 11 years in a maximum security prison, the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"The sentence of the Far-Eastern District Military Court for two supporters of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia, who were planning to commit a high-profile terrorist attack in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in a crowded place, entered in force" the FSB said in a statement.

The court found a 27-year-old foreign national and his mentor, a 22-year-old Russian citizen, guilty of plotting a terrorist attack on the island of Sakhalin � the foreign national had made improvised explosive devices for this purpose.

"He bought components for the explosive device, including household goods, which he used to illegally make an improvise explosive device," the FSB added.

For years the Islamic State has been cultivating a vast network of supporters in various countries, relying largely on decentralized approaches, which include using the internet for spreading propaganda and training materials among local population.

