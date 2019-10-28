UrduPoint.com
Two ISIS Collaborators Arrested In Afghanistan's Eastern Nangarhar Province - Official

Two collaborators of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) have been arrested in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province and are already under investigation, the provincial governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Sputnik on Monday

"Police of Rudat district arrested two ISIS collaborators or helpers, and [they are] now under investigation," Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, the men are originally from Shigal district of the northeastern Kunar province.

Afghan security forces are regularly conducting counterterrorist raids across the country, where security has long been undermined over ongoing conflict between the government and the Taliban militant group.

