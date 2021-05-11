UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Israeli Civilians Killed In Rocket Attack On Ashkelon - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two Israeli Civilians Killed in Rocket Attack on Ashkelon - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that at least two people were killed in the Gaza shelling of Israel's south, including the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

"As a result of a terrorist rocket strike in a residential building in Ashkelon, two Israeli civilians were killed," the ministry said in a Telegram channel.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service, medics are providing treatment for an 80-year-old women, whose condition is assessed as critical.

The service also reported that 4 people were injured by glass fragments and 17 people suffered panic attacks as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip bombed a dozen of homes in Ashkelon and Ashdod on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the call-up of 5,000 reserve soldiers as the Israeli military prepared for a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip amid the escalation of tensions.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Israel Gaza David Women From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

26 minutes ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

50 minutes ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

50 minutes ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

50 minutes ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

50 minutes ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.