Two Israeli Civilians Killed in Rocket Attack on Ashkelon - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that at least two people were killed in the Gaza shelling of Israel's south, including the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

"As a result of a terrorist rocket strike in a residential building in Ashkelon, two Israeli civilians were killed," the ministry said in a Telegram channel.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service, medics are providing treatment for an 80-year-old women, whose condition is assessed as critical.

The service also reported that 4 people were injured by glass fragments and 17 people suffered panic attacks as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip bombed a dozen of homes in Ashkelon and Ashdod on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the call-up of 5,000 reserve soldiers as the Israeli military prepared for a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip amid the escalation of tensions.