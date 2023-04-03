UrduPoint.com

Two Israeli F-15s Strike Facilities In Syria's Homs Province - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Two Israeli F-15s Strike Facilities in Syria's Homs Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Two Israeli F-15 fighter jets launched an air strike on facilities in Syria's Homs province from the Mediterranean Sea, wounding four Syrian soldiers, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"On April 2, from 00:35 to 00:44 (21:35 to 21:44 GMT on Saturday), two F-15 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike from the Mediterranean Sea through the northern part of Lebanon on targets in Homs province," Gurinov said.

The Israeli strike left four Syrian soldiers wounded, Guriev added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Lebanon April Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

21 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

51 minutes ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanfor ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanford University

1 hour ago
 Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.