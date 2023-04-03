(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Two Israeli F-15 fighter jets launched an air strike on facilities in Syria's Homs province from the Mediterranean Sea, wounding four Syrian soldiers, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"On April 2, from 00:35 to 00:44 (21:35 to 21:44 GMT on Saturday), two F-15 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike from the Mediterranean Sea through the northern part of Lebanon on targets in Homs province," Gurinov said.

The Israeli strike left four Syrian soldiers wounded, Guriev added.