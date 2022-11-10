Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for Prime Minister - Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) and Noam far-right Israeli parties backed Benjamin Netanyahu for the post of prime minister in consultation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a new government, thus ensuring that the Likud leader receives a majority of votes, the presidential office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties Shas and Yahadut HaTora recommended that Herzog chooses Netanyahu as the first political leader to try to form a governing coalition.

After the consultations, the president will also meet with the recommended candidates, and then, on Sunday, he intends to assign one of them the task of forming a new cabinet, the office said.

Last week, legislative polls saw Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies two ultra-Orthodox parties and the far-right Religious Zionism Party secure 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister and leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

The Israeli law gives 28 days for coalition negotiations and government formation and if necessary, this period can be extended by an additional 14 days. The November 1 early parliamentary elections in Israel were the fifth in three and a half years because of the failure of the winning parties to put together a viable coalition and form a stable government, which may not be an issue given the recent election results.