UrduPoint.com

Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu For Prime Minister - Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for Prime Minister - Presidential Office

The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) and Noam far-right Israeli parties backed Benjamin Netanyahu for the post of prime minister in consultation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a new government, thus ensuring that the Likud leader receives a majority of votes, the presidential office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) and Noam far-right Israeli parties backed Benjamin Netanyahu for the post of prime minister in consultation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a new government, thus ensuring that the Likud leader receives a majority of votes, the presidential office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties Shas and Yahadut HaTora recommended that Herzog chooses Netanyahu as the first political leader to try to form a governing coalition.

After the consultations, the president will also meet with the recommended candidates, and then, on Sunday, he intends to assign one of them the task of forming a new cabinet, the office said.

Last week, legislative polls saw Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies two ultra-Orthodox parties and the far-right Religious Zionism Party secure 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister and leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

The Israeli law gives 28 days for coalition negotiations and government formation and if necessary, this period can be extended by an additional 14 days. The November 1 early parliamentary elections in Israel were the fifth in three and a half years because of the failure of the winning parties to put together a viable coalition and form a stable government, which may not be an issue given the recent election results.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Turkish Lira May November Sunday Jew Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

6 minutes ago
 Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

6 minutes ago
 Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Of ..

Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Officially Canceled - State Agen ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security ..

Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security affairs

8 minutes ago
 Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After T ..

Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

8 minutes ago
 About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to ..

About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to Demand Higher Wages - Trade Un ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.