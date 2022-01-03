UrduPoint.com

Two Israeli Newspapers Hacked On Anniversary Of US Assassination Of Qasem Soleimani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Two Israeli Newspapers Hacked on Anniversary of US Assassination of Qasem Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Israeli newspapers The Jerusalem Post and Maariv were attacked by hackers on Monday morning, which marks the second anniversary of the US assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

"The Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post website were targeted by pro-Iranian hackers in the early hours of Monday morning, with a photo of a model Dimona nuclear facility being blown up and the text 'we are close to you where you do not think about it' in English and Hebrew placed on the Twitter and website," The Jerusalem Post said in a Monday statement.

According to the newspaper, the photo spread by hackers also showed a ballistic missile falling from what appears to be a representation of Soleimani's hand.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat of Israel. We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding," The Jerusalem Post said on Twitter.

The newspaper said that it remains unclear whether the hackers were from Iran or elsewhere.

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

A senior US administration official said in December that the US was preparing for attacks on forces in Iraq in January, in connection with the anniversary of Soleimani's assassination.

Related Topics

Drone Israel Iran Twitter Nuclear Iraq Baghdad Jerusalem January December 2020 Post From Top Hacking Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.