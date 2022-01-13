Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

Two Israeli soldiers have died after they were mistakenly fired upon by Israeli military, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Two Israeli soldiers have died after they were mistakenly fired upon by Israeli military, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Overnight, 2 IDF officers were killed during a security patrol near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley. The officers were misidentified & mistakenly killed by IDF fire," the statement published on Twitter said.

According to local media, the officers, the Egoz Unit company commanders, were in a training exercise in the Jordan Valley. They were patrolling the area when they detected suspicious activity. Determined to conduct detention, they fired warning shots in the air.

A nearby soldier mistook them for terrorists and opened gunfire.

The officers were taken by a helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The families of the officers have been notified. The IDF has expressed its condolences to the families and pledged to continue to support them.

According to reports, Israeli military bases are regularly subjected to the theft of weapons and ammunition. Last November, in an effort to curtail the problem the IDF reportedly changed its open-fire policy to allow soldiers to use deadly force to stop the thieves.

However, Israeli military officials have denied the connection, saying that an investigation of the incidence will be conducted.