UrduPoint.com

Two Israeli Officers Killed By 'Friendly Fire' At Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

Two Israeli soldiers have died after they were mistakenly fired upon by Israeli military, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Two Israeli soldiers have died after they were mistakenly fired upon by Israeli military, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Overnight, 2 IDF officers were killed during a security patrol near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley. The officers were misidentified & mistakenly killed by IDF fire," the statement published on Twitter said.

According to local media, the officers, the Egoz Unit company commanders, were in a training exercise in the Jordan Valley. They were patrolling the area when they detected suspicious activity. Determined to conduct detention, they fired warning shots in the air.

A nearby soldier mistook them for terrorists and opened gunfire.

The officers were taken by a helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The families of the officers have been notified. The IDF has expressed its condolences to the families and pledged to continue to support them.

According to reports, Israeli military bases are regularly subjected to the theft of weapons and ammunition. Last November, in an effort to curtail the problem the IDF reportedly changed its open-fire policy to allow soldiers to use deadly force to stop the thieves.

However, Israeli military officials have denied the connection, saying that an investigation of the incidence will be conducted.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Twitter Company Died Jerusalem November Media

Recent Stories

Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Em ..

Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Emotional, Not Very Polite - Lav ..

3 seconds ago
 Armenian, Tajik, Belarusian Peacekeepers to Leave ..

Armenian, Tajik, Belarusian Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan on Russian Planes - ..

6 seconds ago
 Lavrov: Statement on Kazakhstan Shows US Approach ..

Lavrov: Statement on Kazakhstan Shows US Approach to 'Freedom of Choice of Allia ..

8 seconds ago
 Over 6.1m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.1m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

9 seconds ago
 Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

3 minutes ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.