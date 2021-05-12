UrduPoint.com
Two Israelis Dead, 1 Injured In Anti-Tank Missile Attack From Gaza - Emergency Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:51 PM

Two Israelis Dead, 1 Injured in Anti-Tank Missile Attack From Gaza - Emergency Service

At least two people were killed and another one was injured in the most recent anti-tank missile attack on Israel, the nation's medical emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) At least two people were killed and another one was injured in the most recent anti-tank missile attack on Israel, the nation's medical emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that Israel was hit by two anti-tank missiles fired from Palestine's Gaza Strip. The escalation of tensions between the two sides has been ongoing for several days.

"Eli Bin MDA Director General: Two #Israelis were fatally wounded and another injured by an anti-tank #missile fired from the northern #Gaza Strip into #Israel. #Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the shooting," the MDA wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

