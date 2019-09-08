UrduPoint.com
Two Israelis Stabbed By Teen In West Bank, Israeli Army Says Terrorist Attack

Two Israelis received multiple knife wounds in the West Bank on Saturday, one is in critical condition, the Israel Defense Forces said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Two Israelis received multiple knife wounds in the West Bank on Saturday, one is in critical condition, the Israel Defense Forces said.

A 17-year-old teenager and his 60-year-old father were stabbed by a 17-year-old young man, acting alone, after visiting a Palestinian dentist in the West Bank village of Azun.

"The preliminary investigation of the incident shows that it was a terrorist attack," the army said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

According to Palestinian sources, as cited by the Israeli Channel 13 broadcaster, the perpetrator has been apprehended by Palestinian police.

