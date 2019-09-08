Two Israelis Stabbed By Teen In West Bank, Israeli Army Says Terrorist Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 12:11 AM
Two Israelis received multiple knife wounds in the West Bank on Saturday, one is in critical condition, the Israel Defense Forces said
A 17-year-old teenager and his 60-year-old father were stabbed by a 17-year-old young man, acting alone, after visiting a Palestinian dentist in the West Bank village of Azun.
"The preliminary investigation of the incident shows that it was a terrorist attack," the army said in a statement.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.
According to Palestinian sources, as cited by the Israeli Channel 13 broadcaster, the perpetrator has been apprehended by Palestinian police.